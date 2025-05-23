Minnesota Lynx rally from 15 points down to beat Connecticut Sun 76-70; Collier scores 33

Napheesa Collier had 33 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx used a late run to rally and beat the Connecticut Sun 76-70 on Friday night.

The Lynx held the Sun scoreless for more than 4 minutes after Tina Charles hit a jumper to give Connecticut a 68-53 lead with 5:20 left.

Collier hit a short jumper, the Lynx forced a shot-clock violation on the other end and then Collier made two free throws to tie it 68-all with 1:38 to play. Marina Mabrey missed a 3-point shot for the Sun before Natisha Hiedeman hit a straight-away 3 to cap an 18-0 run and give Minnesota its first lead of the game.

Hiedeman scored eight of her 11 points as the Lynx (4-0) closed on a 23-2 run over the final five minutes. Jessica Shepard added 13 points.

Mabrey hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (0-3). Haley Peters scored 12 points, Saniya Rivers added 11 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Bridget Carleton hit a 3 about two minutes into the second quarter that trimmed the Lynx's deficit to three points but Connecticut scored 14 of the next 19 before going into halftime leading 45-35.

Minnesota limited Connecticut to 10-for-39 shooting and forced 13 Sun turnovers in the second half.

Lindsay Allen (leg) left the game in the opening minutes and did not return for Connecticut.

Up next

The Sun take on the Dream in Atlanta on Sunday and the Lynx head to Seattle to play Tuesday against the Storm.