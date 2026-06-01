Individual dies by suicide after reported mental health crisis in south Minneapolis, park police say

Note: This story deals with the topic of suicide.

The Minneapolis Park Police Department said an individual died by suicide on the city's south side Monday night following a report of an armed person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Park police officers and personnel with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the reported incident in a parking lot at Minnehaha Avenue, near Minnehaha Regional Park.

Officials said the Minneapolis Police Department used its crisis negotiators in an effort to safely resolve the situation.

The individual died at the scene despite lifesaving measures by medical personnel.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.