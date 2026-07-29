Teen pulled from Minnehaha Falls on July 4 died earlier this month, medical examiner says

A teenager who was pulled from the water at Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis on July 4 died earlier this month, according to a medical examiner report released Wednesday.

The report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Sayed Mahdi Hussaini, 26, died on July 13 of brain injury complications he suffered after he was submerged in the water.

He was swimming with his family, but went underwater at the base of the falls, officials said.

An officer told WCCO at the scene that he was submerged for about 20 minutes before crews pulled him out.

Minneapolis Park Police say the area is not meant for swimming.