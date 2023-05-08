Minneapolis Uptown event celebrates spring, art and diversity

MINNEAPOLIS – Artists, dancers and food vendors sectioned off a block of Hennepin Avenue Sunday for a cultural celebration dubbed "Spring Into Uptown."

Art is on display for the second straight spring.

"Last year was really great because events were still just coming back," said Jill Osiecki, director of the Uptown Association. "Uptown is essentially coming back to life."

"We would like them to experience, come and explore more into Uptown, which has been quiet for a while," said Pui, manager of Amazing Thailand. "But now we do it for the second year, having people come out, explore and enjoy the nice weather."

The Thai Cultural Center started the festivities with a blessing from Buddhist monks. Artists of all ages were on hand, from all around the world. Raju Lamichhane, from Nepal, uses newspapers as his medium.

CBS

"I traveled in a very rural area and I have seen people make art out of the leaves," Lamichhane said.

His work is also inspired by Minnesota's beauty.

"I hike Lake Superior hiking trails, go to the Boundary Waters for the canoeing," he said.

It's all about coming together in Uptown.

"We do figure Uptown is very diverse and we wanna celebrate that," Osiecki said. "And we really love the different cultures that are in our area, and we really want to bring that and showcase that."

The event also featured dance performances throughout the day from Aztec, Colombian, Native American and Peruvian troupes.