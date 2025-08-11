Minneapolis Trans Equity Summit provides "safe space" as rights rolled back, debated nationwide

Minneapolis event provides connections for trans people during critical time

The City of Minneapolis hosted its annual Trans Equity Summit on Monday at the McNamara Alumni Center, bringing together transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive residents for a day of workshops, performances and a resource fair.

Organizers said the summit is built with the communities it serves, with sessions on legal rights, health care access and ways to build supportive networks in Minnesota.

"I feel like the Trans Equity Summit is important because it is things that are important to the trans community, done by the trans community," said Florence Addams, who goes by Flo.

The program also honored Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins for her leadership. Performers took the stage during a midday celebration that organizers described as an expression of trans joy.

Addams called the summit "absolutely a safe space," adding that it shows what happens "when you just allow trans people to exist."

"Our communities have really experienced a legacy of discrimination and violence," said Shor Salkas, the city's LGBTQIA+ equity manager. "Equity is making sure our communities have what they need to thrive."

Salkas said the broader goal is simple.

"We really love and care and support each other, and that is what we are going to keep doing, especially when it is hard," Salkas said.

City leaders said they aim to connect attendees with resources year-round