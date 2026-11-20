It's just before 4 p.m. on a brisk November Wednesday. Matt Gundrum is walking the length of Nicollet Mall, looking for his next assignment. He has nowhere to be, no one to meet with. He's exactly where he's meant to be.

With each passerby, he's looking for telltale signs. Tattoos, especially on the neck and face. A unique outfit. Cool hair. Sometimes it's just an energy he can sense.

"This is where all the main characters are," he said. "All of the most interesting people in Minneapolis are here."

Slung around his neck, a custom black and white digital camera that's built an online army of supporters. In his hand, another camera – this one for capturing interaction with the person he's looking for.

Gundrum is now two years into this routine. Fueled by a difficult year in 2024, he fell into the world of art as a form of therapy and self help. Along the way, he helped others discover their inner beauty.

His method is simple – approach, explain, capture – all in a matter of moments.

His portraits of people walking the mall, and the accompanying videos of the encounters they inspire, have racked up millions of views. He's since been to New York, Paris, and Mexico City – but nothing comes close to home.

His photos help reshape the story for some of the city's most colorful characters.

"Maybe someone will see them and think they're up to no good," he said. "I try to give everyone a chance. I try to give folks the benefit of the doubt. It's really just humanizing people at the end of the day."

"We're all going through something. It's the empathy … the shared understanding of, you're going through something, I'm going through something, it's okay, because we're all going through it together," he said.