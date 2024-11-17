2 men injured in 2 separate Minneapolis stabbings early Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating two separate stabbings that happened early Sunday morning.

The first stabbing happened on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue East around 2:16 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with apparent life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where his current condition is unknown.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim had been leaving Conga Latin Bistro with a group of friends. He had been getting into his vehicle when another man confronted him and a physical altercation ensued and the stabbing occurred. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

An hour-and-a-half later, Minneapolis police say officers were called to the 2800 block of Lyndale Avenue South on reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a man with a stab wound not considered to be life-threatening. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Police say the man had been attending an after-hours party when a group confronted him. During a physical fight, he had been stabbed. As the victim fled the area, he reported hearing gunshots fired from a vehicle in his direction.

No arrests have been made in either incident.