Minneapolis, St. Paul to end winter parking restrictions Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis and St. Paul will be ending winter parking restrictions on Wednesday -- two days earlier than scheduled.
According to city officials, the parking restrictions, which limited parking to one side for most neighborhood streets, will be lifted at 8 a.m.
Minneapolis' restrictions began on Jan. 25, while St. Paul's were enacted on March 10. Both were due to heavy snow accumulation.
