Minneapolis, St. Paul to end winter parking restrictions Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis and St. Paul will be ending winter parking restrictions on Wednesday -- two days earlier than scheduled. 

According to city officials, the parking restrictions, which limited parking to one side for most neighborhood streets, will be lifted at 8 a.m. 

Minneapolis' restrictions began on Jan. 25, while St. Paul's were enacted on March 10. Both were due to heavy snow accumulation.

First published on March 28, 2023

