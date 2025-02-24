Expect to see speed cameras in Minneapolis as soon as August

As soon as Aug. 1, drivers in Minneapolis will need to closely watch their speeds as the city installs five speed cameras at trouble spots around the city.



The city has a list of more than fifty possible camera locations all around the city.

There could be as many as 42 cameras up and running during a four-year pilot program, the city said.

"We see that more than 29 other states have either speed or red light cameras, and they've been seeing positive results for traffic safety," said Ethan Fawley, program coordinator for the city's Vision Zero program.

More than 40 people have been killed in speed-related crashes in the past three years in Minneapolis, Fawley said.

Cameras will catch speeders going 10 mph or more over the speed limit. The first violation is a warning.

Speeders will receive $40 tickets, or $80 if they're more than 20 mph over the limit. Drivers can avoid one ticket by taking a free traffic safety class.

Warnings and citations go to the owner of the vehicle. Owners can challenge citations and aren't liable if they provide a sworn statement stating they were not driving the vehicle.

The pilot may also expand to include red light enforcement. Fawley said he expects that to happen in 2026.

Minneapolis had red light cameras back in 2005. That was before the Minnesota Supreme Court said the cameras violated state laws.

This time around, the city got approval from lawmakers for the pilot program.

"I think it's a really good idea," said Charles Griffiths from Minneapolis.

Griffiths has been living in the city for 20 years and is a UK native. He says the cameras have been impactful across the pond and believes they are very effective at improving safety.

"I think they really make a difference once people know what they are. They need signs up so people are aware what it is, and they need to move the camera around to different locations so people don't get used to slowing down in one spot, and then it works really well," said Griffiths.

Minneapolis is seeking public input on where to put the speed cameras.

There is an in-person meeting on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Central Library and an online event on Thursday at 6 p.m.