Speeding declined at all 5 Minneapolis traffic camera sites, city report says

Speeding violations declined at all five Minneapolis intersections where the city installed traffic safety cameras last fall, according to the program's annual report.

Average daily violations declined 67% from October to December. According to the city, there were an average of 73.1 daily violations in October, and 24 daily violations by December.

The city installed the cameras at five high-risk intersections across Minneapolis as part of a pilot program.

The five high-risk intersections are:

Third Street North near First Avenue

Fremont Avenue North near West Broadway Avenue

18th Avenue Northeast near Central Avenue Northeast

Chicago Avenue near Franklin Avenue East

Nicollet Avenue near 46th Street West

The public works department says it anticipates adding more speed cameras and red light cameras this spring at 11 predetermined sites listed in a 2025 traffic camera analysis report.

City of Minneapolis

The city started issuing citations in November. Fines start at $40 and go up for higher speeds. In the last months of 2025, officials issued 29,504 warnings and 4,325 citations, which led to $22,520 in paid fines. As there's a lag between issuing the citation and payment, the city says it expects more fines to be paid in 2026.

The city says the program is not meant to generate revenue, but the funds will be directed towards traffic safety efforts.