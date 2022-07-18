Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis celebrates its ties to 12 "sister cities"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis holds “Sister Cities Day” celebration
Minneapolis holds “Sister Cities Day” celebration 00:50

MINNEAPOLIS – Did you know Minneapolis has several "sister cities" around the world?

From Chile and Canada, to Finland and Japan, a "sister city" is a partnership promoting culture, history, and sometimes trade.

The annual "Sister Cities Day" celebration was held at Nicollet Island Pavilion Sunday afternoon. The event is meant to highlight the global relationships Minneapolis has with 12 distant cities.

raw-minneapolis-sister-cities-broll-sound-071722.jpg
CBS

"It's great to see all of our friends representing those relationships that we have, and be able to understand really the importance of having citizen diplomacy and being able to connect with our neighbors from around the world," said Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Sister Cities program was created in 1961. Its first "sister city" was Santiago, Chile.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 9:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.