Man rescued from apparent sinkhole in Minneapolis after being trapped for hours

Man trapped for hours in apparent sinkhole in Minneapolis

Emergency workers rescued a man overnight Thursday who was stuck in a hole for about six hours in south Minneapolis.

WCCO crews saw first responders, including firefighters from both Minneapolis and St. Paul, gathered at the scene off East 38th Street and 13th Avenue South, about nine blocks east of George Floyd Square.

Minneapolis Public Utility workers used a big pumping machine to suck dirt out of the hole, and were able to free the man at about 3 a.m.

He was able to walk to a stretcher and was taken to an area hospital for observation.

