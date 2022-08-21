Watch CBS News
Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.

Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city.

 "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.

Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.

