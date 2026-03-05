Minneapolis police investigating 3 shootings that happened in span of 20 minutes

Minneapolis police are investigating three shootings that happened in a span of just 20 minutes Thursday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the first shooting happened at approximately 6:29 p.m.on the 400 block of Taylor Street Northeast. The second shooting happened two-and-a-half miles away on the 2000 block of West River Road North around 6:36 p.m.

The third reported shooting occurred 10 minutes later, at 6:46 p.m., on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Windows were shattered at the scene of a shooting on the 2000 block of West River Road North. WCCO

Police say preliminary information indicates each shooting had just one victim and all suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the shootings do not appear to be related.