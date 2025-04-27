Man shot in the leg overnight in north Minneapolis, police say

President Trump's approval rating falls, and more headlines

Minneapolis police say a man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning in the city's northside.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just before 2 a.m. on West Broadway near North Oliver Avenue, less than a block away from the Capri Theater.

Police found the victim inside an apartment, who told officers "he was on his way to visit his friend" when he was struck.

The victim was taken to North Memorial Health hospital. Police are still investigating and say no one is in custody.