Minneapolis shooting victim leaves scene before police arrive

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Officers from Minneapolis' fourth precinct arrived to an empty scene after they received a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North around 1:16 p.m. on Thursday.

Information obtained by the police indicates the injured person was loaded into a car and left the scene before police arrived. MPD found evidence of gunfire.

Officers learned of an adult male with minor gunshot wounds that had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center in a vehicle matching the description of the one that left the scene.

Current information indicates the shooting was not random. No arrests have been made.

MPD is investigating.