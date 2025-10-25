Man found with a gunshot wound in North Loop alley, no one in custody

Minneapolis police say a man is recovering after being shot during the overnight hours early Saturday morning.

According to the city's police department, officers in the North Loop were alerted to a person who had been shot around 1:45 a.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in an alley near the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

After giving him aid, police say he was brought to Hennepin Healthcare.

As of this time, no one has been arrested for the shooting, which police say happened when the man was outdoors.

An investigation is underway to figure out what led up to the shooting.