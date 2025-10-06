Man injured in Minneapolis shooting near Stevens Square Park; boy in custody

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

A man is in the hospital and a boy is in custody after he was shot near Stevens Square Park in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 1900 block of Clinton Avenue, two blocks from the park, around 2:42 p.m.

Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Officials said the shooter left before officers got to the scene.

A boy was taken into custody in connection with the incident "a short time later," according to police.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.