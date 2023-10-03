Man shot several times inside car off Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis; suspect at large
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man late Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis.
Officers were called to a business on the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue South at about 4:30 p.m. on a report of a man inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators determined the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot inside a vehicle, and then went into the business for help.
The victim is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
