Minnesota sculptor's large-scale stone works are known around the world, and can take years to build

MINNEAPOLIS — You've probably seen his larger-than-life art around the Twin Cities — whether at Target Field, Surly Brewery or many other locations. But Zoran Mojsilov's work of more than 40 years is renowned around the world.

The mammoth-sized works of Zoran Mojsilov are so big that a crane is required to move them.

What currently looks like a miniature Minnesota Stonehenge outside his Northeast Minneapolis studio is in actuality a still-in-progress work that's a few years away from being ready. That work will be displayed at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, North Dakota, in 2028.

wcco

Mojsilov often works seven days a week because, as he puts it, when you like what you do, you don't need a weekend.



"I was always good in art and sports," said Mojsilov.

The native of the former Yugoslavia originally started on a different path, as a wrestler turned artist. In 1984, Mojsilov met his wife Illene, a St. Paul native, in Paris. It was through her that Mojsilov ended up in Minnesota.

Mojsilov's art of stone, steel and wood takes some twists and turns. Some of it is downright haunting.

"Inspiration is like nature, so whatever is around me. It's nature, it's my inspiration," said Mojsilov. "The little things inspire you know and everything, it takes time to develop some ideas."

At almost 70 years old, Mojsilov has no signs of slowing down.

"Stone is really quiet but if you pay attention it can tell you lots of stories," said Mojsilov.