Parts of I-494, I-35W to close over the weekend in south metro

By
Jason Rantala
Reporter
Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.
Jason Rantala

CBS Minnesota

Road closures this weekend will impact Twin Cities
Road closures this weekend will impact Twin Cities 01:56

Some major road closures are coming up that could impact your weekend plans.

Starting 10 p.m. Friday, both directions of Interstate 35W will be closed between Interstate 494 and Highway 62.

There will also be no traffic on I-494 between Highway 100 and 35W. Westbound I-494 is also closed from Highway 77 to Highway 100. 

The closures are all because a portion of the I-494 bridge. 

"It's important in the summer time to get out and enjoy going to Pride or going to the events, don't let road construction deter your weekend plans. Summer's to have a good time and have fun, just make sure you leave yourself a little bit more time in advance. It's important to do that," said Kevin Walker with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

fs-weekend-road-closure-live-desk-6-26.jpg
WCCO

If you use the highways, give yourself an extra 15 minutes of travel time. MnDOT says 511 will give you a good visual of all the closures. 

Road closures begin at 10 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday.

