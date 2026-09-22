Minneapolis residents set to sound off on "human monitor" ordinance for driverless rideshares

Minneapolis residents have a chance to voice their opinions Tuesday about driverless rideshares in the city.

It's been a hot button issue since Waymos started popping up in Minneapolis last November. Now, local leaders are working on an ordinance that would keep someone sitting behind the wheel.

This ordinance would mandate a "human monitor" in the front seat of any driverless cars. They would need to have a driver's license and sit in the driver's seat. The Minneapolis City Council members supporting it say it focuses on safety and would protect thousands of rideshare drivers from potentially losing their jobs to autonomous vehicles.

Council members say if approved, the proposal would go into effect next fall.

In a statement from Waymo, the company called the proposal "a de facto ban on autonomous vehicles," adding it's committed to addressing safety and mobility gaps in Minneapolis while working with officials to find a way forward.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey said while he will have conversations with the council, the mayor will look to the state for regulation of autonomous vehicles.

Tuesday's public hearing is planned for 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.