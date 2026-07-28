Minneapolis nightclub mass shooting victim receives devastating prognosis, mother says

The family of a 20-year-old victim said his life has been permanently altered after a mass shooting at a Minneapolis nightclub that left nine hurt.

According to police, a fight outside Reign Event Center in Uptown Minneapolis escalated into gunfire, as a large crowd waited to enter the venue.

Family says 20-year-old Deven Wyatt remains hospitalized after suffering severe injuries. Wyatt suffered a spinal cord injury, multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung, with doctors saying he is not expected to walk again.

Despite the devastating prognosis, relatives said there have been encouraging signs in recent days.

"He's off oxygen now, his chest tube is out, he's supposed to be getting moved to a lesser floor," Ericka Williams, Wyatt's mother, said. "This is a mother's worst nightmare right now."

Williams said her son had been preparing to graduate from a construction program at Summit Academy in October.

"He just had his whole life ahead of him," she said.

Wyatt's aunt, Paris Holloway, described him as a caring and outgoing young man.

"He's really a sweet boy. He's very smart," Holloway said. "Everyone loves him."

Meanwhile, family said communication from investigators has been limited, as the case remains under investigation.

"Honestly, they haven't reached out much. I heard something one time about they had a lead, but that was all I heard from them," Williams said.

As Wyatt continues treatment in intensive care, loved ones are asking the community for prayers and support.

The family is working to raise $65,000 to help cover Wyatt's medical expenses and future care needs.

"I just wish people would just put the guns down. It's not worth it," Williams said.

Minneapolis police said the investigation remains ongoing and no one has been arrested.