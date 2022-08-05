Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis police seek help identifying 2 individuals in connection to murder investigation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of Aug. 5, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of Aug. 5, 2022 00:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are asking the public's help identifying two people who might be able to assist in determining who killed a 22-year-old man in Minneapolis last month. 

The Minneapolis Police Department released a photograph Friday showing two individuals at a convenience store. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes them to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

redday-investigation.png
Minneapolis Police Department

Investigators want to talk to the two individuals about the fatal shooting of Ivan James Redday on July 10. According to police, the Minneapolis man was shot around 1:45 a.m. on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood.

Emergency crews brought Redday to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, but he died despite doctors' life-saving efforts. The medical examiner listed Redday's cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest. 

Investigators say that Redday was in a parking lot when he was confronted by at least one person whom he knew. Moments later, shots rang out. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 5:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.