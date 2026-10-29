Minneapolis police seek help finding endangered adult missing since July

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating 46-year-old Jennifer Johnson, who also goes by Jennifer Maternowski.

Johnson was reported missing this month, but police say her family has not had contact with her since July. According to police, Johnson has a pacemaker and needs to be checked on occasionally.

Minnesota BCA

Johnson is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, and is 5 foot 6 inches tall. Police ask anyone who may know of Johnson's whereabouts to call the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-348-2345.