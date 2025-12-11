Minneapolis police investigating 2 Wednesday night killings

Two people were killed in separate shootings less than an hour apart in Minneapolis Wednesday night, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., a man in his 20s was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds on the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He died at a hospital. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated, and two people who were involved ran from the scene.

About half an hour later, a woman was found shot on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East. She also died at a hospital. Police said this shooting came after a fight between a group of people.

"We had a relative peace in terms of gun violence in the city, I think there had only been one shooting incident prior to these murders tonight, and unfortunately — over the last week, one incident in the last week," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "And unfortunately, both of them were fatal. Our investigators are working both of those scenes. They have very good leads, and there's a lot of progress being made early this morning on those cases."

Police said they have no information that would connect the two shootings.