Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis police investigating 2 Wednesday night killings

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin,
Beret Leone
Beret Leone
Reporter
Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.
Read Full Bio
Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Two people were killed in separate shootings less than an hour apart in Minneapolis Wednesday night, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., a man in his 20s was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds on the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He died at a hospital. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated, and two people who were involved ran from the scene.

About half an hour later, a woman was found shot on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East. She also died at a hospital. Police said this shooting came after a fight between a group of people.

"We had a relative peace in terms of gun violence in the city, I think there had only been one shooting incident prior to these murders tonight, and unfortunately — over the last week, one incident in the last week," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "And unfortunately, both of them were fatal. Our investigators are working both of those scenes. They have very good leads, and there's a lot of progress being made early this morning on those cases."

Police said they have no information that would connect the two shootings.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue