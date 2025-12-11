Minneapolis police officer fires gun, but none injured, chief says

A Minneapolis officer fired their gun in a confrontation with an armed suspect early Thursday, but no one was hurt, the police chief said.

Chief Brian O'Hara said a man called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report his mother had been held at gunpoint, and they believed the suspect, a neighbor, was still outside the home at Lake Street and Fifth Avenue South.

After police arrived, the suspect came out of the home with a gun and refused to comply, the chief said. An officer fired twice, but no one was injured.

"This incident underscores the dangers our officers face every single day. In a fraction of a second, they were faced with a life-or-death situation," O'Hara said. "I am very grateful that no one was injured in this incident, and I'm thankful for the professional manner in which our officers handled it."

The suspect is in custody, and their firearm was recovered.

The officer is on standard administrative leave while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates.