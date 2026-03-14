Minneapolis police search for suspect following fatal parking lot shooting

Minneapolis police are searching for the suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting in a parking lot overnight.

According to police, officers responded at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the shooting on the 2300 block of Henepin Avenue South. When they arrived, they found a man "with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound," police said. That man died later at Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say the investigation so far indicates the man was with a group in a parking lot when shots were fired into the group and he was struck. Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made.

"Gun violence devastates families and traumatizes communities, and tonight it took the life of a man," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement. "We will do everything we can to bring those responsible for this senseless violence to justice."

Police are encouraging those with information to contact them by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail. Anyone who wishes to be anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.