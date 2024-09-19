Minneapolis police sergeant accused of using AirTag to track, harass coworker, charges say

Suspect arrested in shootings near Minneapolis encampments, and more headlines

Suspect arrested in shootings near Minneapolis encampments, and more headlines

Suspect arrested in shootings near Minneapolis encampments, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis police sergeant is accused of illegally accessing a law enforcement database and then using an AirTag to track and harass a former romantic partner, who is also a coworker.

Gordon Blackey, 59, was charged in Anoka County with four misdemeanors, including harassment, unauthorized use of a tracking device and two counts of unauthorized acquisition of non-public data.

The charges state that Blackey and a fellow Minneapolis police sergeant had a brief romantic relationship last year. Since the breakup, the two had maintained a professional and friendly relationship. Then in March, the woman found an Apple AirTag in the wheel well of her car, which was linked to Blackey's cell phone, according to the charges.

She confronted him, charges say, and Blackey said he put the AirTag in the car because he "cared about her."

On April 30, Blackey invited her out for a drink, but she declined. Later that night while out with friends at a restaurant, she noticed Blackey sitting inside the restaurant too, which concerned her, documents say.

She reported the incidents to Minneapolis police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office on May 7, expressing concern for her privacy and safety.

An Anoka County Sheriff's Office investigation revealed that no court order authorized Blackey to place the AirTag in the woman's car, the charges say.

The investigation also showed that Blackey had accessed the database for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and taken a photo of license plate numbers. The numbers were tied to the woman's father and coworker, charges say, and Blackey had no law enforcement purpose for looking up their information.

In an interview with an Anoka County Sheriff's Office detective, Blackey admitted to placing the AirTag in the woman's car and accessing private information using BCA records without legitimate law enforcement purpose, charges say.

"I am, of course, very concerned about the charges, but I'll refrain from commenting further to maintain the integrity of the criminal legal process," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Blackey is currently employed with the City of Minneapolis.