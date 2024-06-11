Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara offers remembrance of officer Jamal Mitchell before memorial service

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell, who was fatally shot in the line of duty late last month, will be honored with a public memorial service on Tuesday.

Ahead of that service, Police Chief Brian O'Hara spoke about who Mitchell was and how his family and fellow officers are doing in the wake of his killing.

"Since May 30 it's been a difficult time, obviously for the family, the loved ones and coworkers of Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell," O'Hara said. "Jamal was absolutely everything we could possibly ask in a police officer in Minneapolis today. We are incredibly grateful to his family for sharing him with us."

Mitchell, 36, was fatally shot on May 30 in the city's Whittier neighborhood while providing medical aid to his killer, 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed, who had been shot by someone earlier. Mohamed was then killed by another officer.

"We know as police officers that could have been any one of us there, but for the grace of God," O'Hara said. "And I know how deeply that's impacting our members. I know they have to go home and see their children. I know they have to look their spouse in the eye while they're thinking the same thing."

Mitchell's memorial service will start at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Senior High School. A procession will follow. The public service is just one of many ways the community is remembering the fallen officer.

How to watch

What : Memorial service for Officer Jamal Mitchell

: Memorial service for Officer Jamal Mitchell Date: June 11, 2024

June 11, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT

"The outpouring of love and community, literally hundreds and hundreds of people sharing stories every day," O'Hara said. "Some people coming every day, praying for hours, that don't even speak English, the only word in English you would understand is 'Jamal' as they offered prayers."

O'Hara said while Mitchell's death weighs heavily on his fellow officers, they have stepped up to support Mitchell's family.

"It's been difficult for a whole lot of police officers," he said. "They are in mourning and it has been difficult for them, but again, they have shown the best of this profession. They have been there for his children, they have been there for his family. And I know they will continue to do that in the weeks and months and years ahead. We will not forget those kids."

Mitchell joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 2022, and though his time with the department was tragically cut short, O'Hara said he made an outsized impact.

"He had the right attitude. He showed up. Change happens by those who show up and Jamal showed up every single day he put this uniform on," O'Hara said. "He was truly a role model. He was absolutely everything we could possibly ask of him to be."