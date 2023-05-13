MPD: 2 men injured in separate shootings less than an hour apart

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say two men were injured in separate shootings less than an hour apart on Friday evening.

The first shooting happened around 3:47 p.m. on the 1400 block of 45th Avenue North.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's fourth precinct say when they arrived on the scene, they were told a number of people nearly heard shots fired.

Soon after, police found out that a man showed up at HCMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers from MPD's third precinct responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of 16th and Chicago avenues.

The officers learned quickly after that a man had arrived at HCMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Police did not say if the shootings were connected.

Both shootings are under investigation.