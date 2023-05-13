MPD: 2 men injured in separate shootings less than an hour apart
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say two men were injured in separate shootings less than an hour apart on Friday evening.
The first shooting happened around 3:47 p.m. on the 1400 block of 45th Avenue North.
Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's fourth precinct say when they arrived on the scene, they were told a number of people nearly heard shots fired.
Soon after, police found out that a man showed up at HCMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Shortly after 4 p.m., officers from MPD's third precinct responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of 16th and Chicago avenues.
The officers learned quickly after that a man had arrived at HCMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Police did not say if the shootings were connected.
Both shootings are under investigation.
for more features.