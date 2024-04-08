Man found shot dead in south Minneapolis, police find gun nearby

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city's Phillips neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers received two different ShotSpotter reports on the 2900 block of Fifth Avenue South shortly before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be in his early 20s suffering from several gunshot wounds, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found evidence of gunfire in the area as well as a handgun with an extended magazine.

No arrests have been made. MPD is investigating the incident.

"It's extremely difficult as police officers to see the results of this violence day in and day out, to see young people who have been killed dead on the street," O'Hara said regarding the shooting.

The victim's name and cause of death will be released at a later time by the medical examiner.