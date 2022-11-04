Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Local Union 363 reach tentative agreement

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) and City Employee Local Union 363 reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Wednesday evening, the MPRB announced. The tentative agreement will be voted on by Union 363 members on November 16.

"I appreciate the commitment demonstrated by everyone involved in the negotiations. We believe the most important concerns are addressed in the contract," said Superintendent Al Bangoura.

The agreement comes after Local 363 issued an intent to strike on Oct. 28. Negotiations over a new three-year contract had been occurring since Mar. 21, 2022.

Local 363 represents 224 MPRB maintenance employees, which is 30% of the MPRB workforce. The workers maintain parks, trees, gardens, and golf courses.