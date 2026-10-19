Minneapolis opens 12 pop-up early voting sites across the city ahead of Nov. 3 election

Minneapolis is expanding early voting opportunities with 12 pop-up locations opening across the city Monday as officials encourage residents to cast their ballots before Election Day.

The temporary voting sites will operate at community centers, parks, cultural institutions and other neighborhood locations through Friday, Oct. 30. Most sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with adjusted hours on select dates.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and city election officials kicked off the program Monday at Webber Community Center in north Minneapolis.

"We want to make sure that you have full access to the ballot," Frey said. "Our job is not to tell people how to vote; it's to make sure every eligible voter can cast their ballot freely, safely, and confidently."

The pop-up locations are part of the city's effort to make voting more accessible ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Simon said Minnesota has ranked first in the nation for voter turnout in most years over the past 50 years. He credited efforts to expand access to voting, including temporary early voting sites, for helping maintain that record.

"The Minneapolis elections team is outstanding. They really are a model for the nation. They are great partners for our office. They are ethical. They are honest. They are hardworking. They are innovative, and today is an example of that innovation," Simon said.

Simon added that pop-up sites offer the same security measures as traditional polling places, including trained election workers, paper ballots and secured ballot tabulators.

According to Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services Director Katie Smith, more than 18,000 people had already voted early in Minneapolis as of Friday, Oct. 16.

In addition to the pop-ups, Minneapolis is expanding hours at its main early voting location at 980 E. Hennepin Ave. Two additional early voting centers are scheduled to open Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Urban League Twin Cities and Bethel Lutheran Church.

Eligible Minneapolis residents can vote at the city's early voting locations regardless of their precinct. On Election Day, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling place.

Residents can find additional voting information, including locations and options for returning absentee ballots, at vote.minneapolismn.gov or by calling 311.

Minneapolis pop-up early voting schedule

Monday, Oct. 19 — Webber Community Center

4401 N. Bryant Ave.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4401 N. Bryant Ave. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 — Minneapolis Institute of Art

2400 Third Ave. S.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2400 Third Ave. S. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 — Cedar Cultural Center

416 Cedar Ave.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

416 Cedar Ave. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 — Midtown Global Market

920 E. Lake St.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

920 E. Lake St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 — Powderhorn Park

3400 15th Ave. S.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3400 15th Ave. S. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 — Higher Ground at Evergreen Residence

177 Glenwood Ave.

Noon to 3 p.m.

177 Glenwood Ave. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 — People Serving People

614 S. Third St.

Noon to 3 p.m.

614 S. Third St. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 — Weisman Art Museum

333 E. River Parkway

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

333 E. River Parkway 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 — Little Earth of United Tribes

2501 Cedar Ave. S.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2501 Cedar Ave. S. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 — Lynnhurst Park Recreation Center

1345 W. Minnehaha Parkway

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1345 W. Minnehaha Parkway 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 — Sabathani Community Center

310 E. 38th St.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

310 E. 38th St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 — Augsburg University Christensen Center

720 22nd Ave. S.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election officials remind voters who choose to vote by mail that their ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted. Voters can check their ballot status and find statewide voting information at mnvotes.gov.

WCCO has published an election guide to help you find your polling place and meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and Minnesota's eight U.S. House districts.