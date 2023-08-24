Minneapolis officials confirm investigation into complaints against Police Chief Brian O'Hara

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis officials have confirmed bringing in an outside law firm to investigate three separate complaints against Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

This investigation into the police chief comes at a critical time — Chief O'Hara was sworn in just eight months ago. He vowed to rebuild a department in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

The three complaints against O'Hara include an allegation of unprofessional behavior towards a representative of another Twin Cities police department, and of lying about not knowing the background of Officer Tyler Timberlake.

Timberlake was seen on body camera video during a Virginia arrest that resulted in three misdemeanor charges against him. Officer Timberlake was eventually acquitted of those charges. Timberlake was briefly hired by MPD but is no longer with the department.

Chief O'Hara is not commenting beyond this statement: "The Chief was not aware of any specifics regarding open complaints against him until a recent media inquiry. He looks forward to fully cooperating with the outside investigation and feels confident that the investigation will resolve this matter "

Mayor Jacob Frey issued a statement saying, "Chief O'Hara is right to participate fully in the investigation. Moving forward with an independent, third-party investigation will help ensure a thorough, impartial accounting of the facts."

Civil rights activist and attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong is calling on the city to name the law firm that's investigating.

"I think they should make clear which law firm it is because the city has done business with law firms before, and we want to ensure that the investigation is actually independent and transparent and that there is accountability," Armstrong said.

The city is not releasing the name of that law firm.

MPD is currently under a settlement agreement with the Minneapolis Department of Human Rights and a pending consent decree from the U.S. Department of Justice.