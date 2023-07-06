MPD: Officer hired after being charged, and cleared, in assault on unarmed Black man is no longer with department

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department says that an officer who was hired after being charged, but later cleared, of assaulting an unarmed Black man is no longer with the department.

As WCCO reported in April, Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake was one of the first on scene when La Monta Gladney was walking in the street, rambling incoherently in June of 2020. This was just days after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

Body camera video shows Timberlake hitting Gladney with the stun gun before using it on him again. He then kneeled on Gladney's neck and back.

Fairfax County Police

Timberlake was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery and relieved of duty. Two years after the incident, Timberlake was acquitted of the assault charges.

When news of Timberlake's hiring got out earlier this year, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released a statement, saying in part, "I am extremely concerned about what I have just learned pertaining to the hiring of this individual who is currently in agency training and yet to be deployed into service."

On Thursday, city officials confirmed with WCCO that Timberlake's last day of employment with the Minneapolis Police Department was July 5. His total time with the MPD was just under six months.