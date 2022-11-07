Watch CBS News
New MPD Chief Brian O'Hara to be sworn in Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The new police chief in Minneapolis officially starts Monday.

The City Council unanimously approved Brian O'Hara for the job last week. 

The former deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey says he vows to bring a culture change to policing and public safety.

One of the issues he's facing right away will be rebuilding the ranks of a depleted force. He told WCCO that will include trying to recruit from within the city.

"I think it's incredibly important that we be very intentional about screening in the folks that the community wants to see to have good police officers, police officers that reflect the values of our community," O'Hara said. "And in doing that, I think we have to be very intentional about going out and trying to get more Minneapolis residents to join the police department." 

O'Hara is the first chief in 16 years to not come from within the ranks of the Minneapolis Police Department.

One of his first orders of business will be negotiating a new contract with officers. The Minneapolis police union contracts expire next month.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 6:17 AM

