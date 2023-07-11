Minneapolis police chief reiterates denial of seeing Tyler Timberlake arrest video before hiring him

MPD chief again denies seeing video of Tyler Timberlake arrest before hiring him

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is doubling down, saying again he knew nothing about a controversial video before hiring a new officer.

MPD hired Tyler Timberlake about six months ago. Timberlake had been charged, but acquitted, of hitting and using a stun gun on an unarmed Black man while he was an officer in a Virginia police department. The incident happened just days after George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis says Chief O'Hara was "fully aware" of Timberlake's history. O'Hara again denied the claim Monday.

Tyler Timberlake during the 2020 arrest in Virginia Fairfax County Police

"I would not have signed off on that hire if I had witnessed the behavior in that video," O'Hara said.

O'Hara said he didn't know the video existed until he received a media inquiry about it in April.

Last week, WCCO reported that Timberlake is no longer with the force.

O'Hara says he is committed to fixing MPD's hiring process.