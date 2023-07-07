MPD union claims Chief O'Hara knew of Tyler Timberlake's controversial history prior to hiring

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Federation says Chief Brian O'Hara knew about an officer's controversial past history before that officer was hired.

Tyler Timberlake was hired in January, but questions arose surrounding his status after video emerged of the officer putting a knee on a the neck of a Black man at his prior job in Fairfax, Virginia. The incident happened just days after George Floyd's murder. Timberlake was charged but later acquitted of assault.

To be hired by the Minneapolis police, recruits must pass extensive physical, medical, and phycological exams, along with written and oral tests. They must also pass a background check and what are known as POST standards, which means they've never been convicted of a crime.

According to the city of Minneapolis, Timberlake joined MPD in January, but as of July 5, Timberlake is no longer on the force.

Officials told WCCO the reason employees separate from the city are not public information. The police union meanwhile put out a statement in Timberlake's defense.

"Chief O'Hara was in the final interview of [Tyler] Timberlake and was fully aware of his history," the statement reads. "During his final interview, he was assured by Chief O'Hara he would be okay, if he did good work. This is clearly not the case. By all Minnesota POST standards, nothing precludes Timberlake from being a peace officer in the state of Minnesota. Releasing an officer with nearly 1,800 hours of training, years of prior experience and is qualified to work in the state of Minnesota, seems counterproductive."

WCCO has filed several public records requests, including for the Chief's calendar. Whatever the reason for Timberlake's departure, there's now yet another opening at MPD . . . one of about 140.

Chief O'Hara declined WCCO's request for an interview, and a spokesman said the chief had no further comment. Union leaders also would not go on camera.