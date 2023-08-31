Minneapolis North's Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau ready for football season months after shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Just months after surviving a shooting, a high school football star is set to complete his comeback.

Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau took three bullets to the legs in March. But now he's ready to use those legs to help bring home some hardware.

It's picture day for Minneapolis North's football team.

"It's a blessing to be here today," Cashmere said.

And in the middle of the big camera and bright lights is a 17-year-old, happy to be standing tall on his home turf.

"It feels good, the wind's blowing, it's a nice day outside and I'm with my community," he said. "It feels nice."

Cashmere says nothing was going to block his return to his teammates and coaches after he was shot.

"I was just walking and there was a shout, a yell, he said something and then started shooting," Cashmere said. "I ran a block and then I was feeling numb, so I had to stop and check myself and that's when I figured out I was shot."

Cash, as his friends call him, says right away he felt the presence of his friend and teammate, assuring him that this incident would not stop his dreams.

"At that moment God was there for me. He allowed my friend, my brother, fellow community member be right there for me, watch over me and make sure I was protected that night, make sure I was going to make it through that night," he said.

Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau WCCO

That friend, North High Star quarterback DeShaun Hill Jr., was shot and killed in February of 2022 while walking home from school.

"The angel guardian guarding over this entire team, this field. DHill, man," he said.

DHill's presence is still felt by all who knew him, and the community that is now huddling around Cash.

"I love my community and they were there for me, support and love, all of that, they showed that they cared for me through every step of the recovery process, and that's why I'm where I am today. I appreciate them a lot," he said.

It's a second chance for this soon-to-be senior linebacker who believes he can tackle any challenge, thanks to love from the people who make up his village.

"What once felt for a moment felt unsafe, they made it feel safe in seconds," he said. "They turned it around, turned my entire mindset about the situation around in seconds."

Police haven't made an arrest in his shooting.

North High takes on the Academy of Holy Angels Friday. Cash says his team and community are ready for a run at another state title.