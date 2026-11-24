Nicollet Avenue is once again one continuous street in Minneapolis. Connecting Nicollet Avenue between Lake Street and Cecil Newman Lane makes the street whole again nearly 50 years later.

City officials say the reopening Tuesday is a "major milestone" in the city's plan to develop the 10-acre former Kmart site with new homes, retail, grocery and nonprofit spaces — and even a new park.

"While reopening one block of Nicollet took decades of planning and two construction seasons, our crews built it to last for the next fifty years," Public Works Director Tim Sexton said in a release.

The street was designed with community input, with wide sidewalks, transit improvements and green stormwater infrastructure. Minneapolis Public Works also added ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps and a new bridge over the Midtown Greenway.

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Mayor Jacob Frey says the reopening is about more than a street.

"This intersection has a rich history, filled with memories of the businesses, music, entertainment, and community that made it a destination for generations. We honor that history by bringing Nicollet back, but we're also looking to the opportunities ahead with new housing, recreational space, and possibilities for young people," Frey said in a release.

With the reopening, this also ends the nearly 50-year detour. Metro Transit said Route 18 service will begin running on this stretch of road immediately, and the future rapid transit line connecting downtown Minneapolis and American Boulevard in Bloomington is planned to travel along Nicollet Avenue.

Nicollet is officially open to traffic, but finishing work will continue into 2027. Fencing, irrigation and planting efforts will round out final details.