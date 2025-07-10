Minneapolis police searching for 38-year-old woman last seen in Loring Park

2nd man charged in mass shooting at Minneapolis park, and more headlines

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a 38-year-old woman who went missing from the Loring Park neighborhood.

LaRohnda Danielle Latimer was last seen near her home on the 1300 block of Willow Street, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

LaRohnda Danielle Latimer Minneapolis Police Department

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She has a butterfly tattoo on her chest, a tattoo that says "Leo" on her back and a tribal sleeve tattoo on her right arm, authorities say.

Police added that Latimer previously lived in Bloomington and St. Paul.

Anyone who sees Latimer or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.