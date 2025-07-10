Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis police searching for 38-year-old woman last seen in Loring Park

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

2nd man charged in mass shooting at Minneapolis park, and more headlines
2nd man charged in mass shooting at Minneapolis park, and more headlines 05:39

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a 38-year-old woman who went missing from the Loring Park neighborhood.

LaRohnda Danielle Latimer was last seen near her home on the 1300 block of Willow Street, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

0d4980ee-f306-4669-a445-e6b552e2cab0.jpg
LaRohnda Danielle Latimer Minneapolis Police Department

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She has a butterfly tattoo on her chest, a tattoo that says "Leo" on her back and a tribal sleeve tattoo on her right arm, authorities say.

Police added that Latimer previously lived in Bloomington and St. Paul.

Anyone who sees Latimer or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.