Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes driverless rideshare ordinance

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed an ordinance passed by the City Council to regulate autonomous rideshare vehicles.

On Thursday, the council approved the ordinance, which would require a human to sit in the driver's seat of a robotaxi, with a 7-6 vote.

Council members who pushed for the ordinance said it would focus on safety and would protect thousands of rideshare drivers from potentially losing their jobs to autonomous vehicles.

Frey sent a letter to the council Friday to inform them of his veto.

"Requiring a human monitor in AV ride share cancels out the benefits for riders who prefer a driverless vehicle for safety and reliability," Frey said. "You heard testifiers from the disability community share that traditional ride share vehicles have canceled their rides due to the use of a service animal or wheelchair. You heard testimony regarding concern over sexual assault or other crimes being committed by ride share drivers and passengers."

He added that the ordinance does not address problems "we should be addressing" like emergency response, privacy, traffic enforcement, liability and insurance.

"Minneapolis must be open for business, including innovative technology. I am ready to work with the Council on an ordinance that addresses both safety concerns and practicalities of AV ride share. But I cannot support a back door ban that belies our progressive tradition in Minneapolis," he said.

The council could override Frey's veto, but would need nine votes to do so.

Council members Elliott Payne, Jamal Osman, Aisha Chughtai, Robin Wonsley, Soren Stevenson, Jason Chavez and Aurin Chowdhury voted to pass the ordinance. Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Pearll Warren, Elizabeth Shaffer, Jamison Whiting and Linea Palmisano voted against.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 1, before Frey issued his veto.