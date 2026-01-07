Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rips ICE after officer shot and killed woman: "Get the f*** out"

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had a strongly worded message for federal immigration officials after an ICE officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman on Wednesday: "Get the f*** out of Minneapolis."

At a news conference after the shooting, Frey said, "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you're doing exactly the opposite."

The shooting on a residential street in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning killed a 37-year-old woman in an SUV. A U.S. official identified her a s Renee Good, and according to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, she was a U.S. citizen. City leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't a target for an ICE-related arrest.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin described the shooting as an act of self-defense and alleged that the woman attempted to run over law enforcement officers in an area where there had been clashes with protesters. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized the driver's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism."

"The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer," President Trump wrote in a social media post.

Videos of the incident do not show any officers being "run over." Several were surrounding the vehicle and had ordered the driver out before the she started to drive off, leading to the shooting.

It comes after the Trump administration began an influx of 2,000 federal law enforcement members to the Twin Cities metro area for immigration enforcement and to investigate fraud allegations.

"They are not here to cause safety in this city. What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust," Frey said at the news conference.

"Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorized and now somebody is dead," he said. "That's on you, and it's also on you to leave."

The mayor said the local government will "do everything possible" to pursue justice in the case.

Frey disputed the DHS officials' description of events leading up to the shooting, which was captured on video by several witnesses.

"Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bulls**t," he said. "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed."

Frey told reporters that authorities have "dreaded this moment" since the early days of ICE deployment to the area. Last month, the Trump administration began directing a surge of federal agents to the state, which includes 1,500 ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations agents and 650 Homeland Security Investigations agents.

The mayor ended his remarks by saying, "We are going to meet that hate with love."

"They want an excuse to come in and show the kind of force that will create more chaos and more despair. Let's not let them," he said.