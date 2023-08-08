Minneapolis man who threatened gay bar patrons with gun sentenced to over 4 years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pulled a gun an threatened patrons at a Twin Cities gay bar last year has been sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison.

Conell Walter Harris pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in April.

Charging documents say that he entered the 19 Bar around 11 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022. He became upset after an employee asked to see his identification, which he refused to show.

When he was told to leave the bar, he said "I ain't going nowhere" and pulled out a gun.

Charges say Harris continued to spew out profanities and made comments about the bartender's sexual orientation.

Officers recovered a stolen .45 caliber pistol form Harris' pocket upon his arrest.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says Harris was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Note: The video above first aired on Nov. 29, 2022