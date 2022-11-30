Watch CBS News
Man who allegedly pulled out gun, made threats inside Twin Cities gay bar facing charges

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened patrons at a Twin Cities gay bar on Monday now faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.

Conell Walter Harris was charged in Hennepin County on Wednesday.

Charging documents say that he entered the 19 Bar around 11 p.m., and several employees said he was "acting strangely." When he was told to leave the bar, he said "I ain't going nowhere" and pulled out a gun.

Charges say he continued to spew out profanities and made comments about the bartender's sexual orientation. 

He left the bar but later came back to play pool. He was arrested at the scene.

Harris was carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with him, according to the charges.

November 30, 2022

