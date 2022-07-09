Watch CBS News
Minneapolis man struck by car in domestic dispute, dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide they say happened after a domestic dispute.

Police were called to the intersection of 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East around 3:20 a.m. They found a man in his 30s who had been struck by a vehicle multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the dispute happened between the man and a woman, who had previously been in a relationship. She drove an SUV from the road and hit the man, who was walking near a sidewalk.

She was arrested at the scene.

Police say it's the 46th homicide in the city this year. 

The man's identity has not been released.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project 
https://www.stpaulintervention.org 
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One 
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United 
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

