Minneapolis man sentenced to 7 years in prison for string of armed robberies

MINNEAPOLIS -- United States Attorney Andrew Luger announced Thursday that a 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a string of armed robberies.

Matthew Howell allegedly entered Dollar City Plus in Minneapolis on March 31, 2022, while an unidentified co-conspirator waited outside as a lookout.

Court documents say Howell pulled a handgun, aimed it at the store owner behind the counter and demanded money from the register.

Howell allegedly fired the gun in the direction of the store owner while ordering employees to move faster. The bullet grazed the store owner's neck.

Howell then went behind the counter and took approximately $1,200 from the register before fleeing the store on foot.

Days later, on April 3, Howell is said to have entered Sam's Market and Meat. He approached the counter, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the clerk. He demanded money from the register and threatened to shoot.

According to court documents, Howell reached over the counter and took approximately $50 from the register before driving away.

Later the same day, Howell went to Minneapolis Market and threatened an employee with a handgun, demanding money from the register. This time, he took approximately $700 before fleeing.

Howell pleaded guilty in November 2022 to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery.

He is sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.