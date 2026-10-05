Minneapolis man sentenced to 5 years in prison for string of business burglaries

A 34-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing multiple businesses across the city in May.

On Friday, Kenneth Mills received a five-year prison sentence, with credit for about three months already served. He was sentenced on two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of possession of burglary or theft tools. As part of an August plea deal, two other burglary counts were dismissed.

Mills burglarized Up Coffee and Heather's and possessed burglary tools at The Briar. The dropped charges concerned offenses at Jakeeno's and Italian Eatery.

In addition to his prison sentence, Mills was ordered to pay restitution totalling nearly $17,000 to Heather's and Jackeeno's.