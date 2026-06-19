Minneapolis man charged in May string of business burglaries

A Minneapolis man has been charged in a string of business burglaries that occurred last month across the city.

According to court documents filed late last month, 34-year-old Kenneth Mills faces four counts of third-degree burglary and a count of possession of burglary or theft tools.

A series of criminal complaints allege Mills attempted or successfully carried out burglaries at Jakeeno's, Heather's and Italian Eatery on the city's south side and Up Coffee and The Briar in northeast Minneapolis. The crimes occurred between May 5 and May 24.

At The Briar, two people were caught in the act on security cameras around 4:10 a.m., according to a complaint. Police responded and arrested Mills. They also recovered a bag he discarded, which contained three saws, two screwdrivers, one wrench and two blades, along with a computer from The Briar, a complaint states.

Police used fingerprints and surveillance footage to identify Mills as the suspect in the other incidents. When the complaints were filed, remained in custody on "other offenses," investigators said.

Mills in an interview with police said "he had been involved in six to seven burglaries," according to a complaint.

In May, Minneapolis police said they were investigating burglaries at 15 different spots, including four to which authorities have tied Mills. He has not been charged in or connected to the other 11 crimes.